The Church of Santa Maria di Nazareth is the beneficiary of a method developed by Chinese and Italian researchers to treat marble stones damaged by time and the elements. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
Chinese-Italian nanotechnology research helps preserve stone and repair historic Church of the Scalzi in Venice: paper

  • Research team studies nine different ways to consolidate marble stones with patented combination of methods used in church restoration project
  • Rome’s plan to quit Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative will not affect the collaboration, scientist says

Echo Xie
Updated: 4:00pm, 23 Aug, 2023

