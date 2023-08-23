The Church of Santa Maria di Nazareth is the beneficiary of a method developed by Chinese and Italian researchers to treat marble stones damaged by time and the elements. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese-Italian nanotechnology research helps preserve stone and repair historic Church of the Scalzi in Venice: paper
- Research team studies nine different ways to consolidate marble stones with patented combination of methods used in church restoration project
- Rome’s plan to quit Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative will not affect the collaboration, scientist says
The Church of Santa Maria di Nazareth is the beneficiary of a method developed by Chinese and Italian researchers to treat marble stones damaged by time and the elements. Photo: Shutterstock