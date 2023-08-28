A breakthrough in the production of 2D 12-inch wafers could revolutionise the semiconductor industry. Photo: AFP
Revolutionising the semiconductor industry: Chinese scientists unveil 12-inch wafer with groundbreaking 2D materials
- Researchers have managed to produce new 12-inch wafers that are just one atom thick and have low production costs
- Work still needs to be done to transform them into a usable chip but scientists expect they will eventually complement silicon chips
