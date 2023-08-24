An award-winning international physics research project at the Daya Bay nuclear facility in southern China has been recognised with the 2023 High Energy and Particle Physics Prize from the European Physical Society. Photo: Institute of High Energy Physics Chinese Academy of Sciences
China-based neutrino experiment recognised with prestigious European award for paving the way in particle physics
- Decade-long Daya Bay project receives 2023 High Energy and Particle Physics Prize from the European Physical Society
- Data set from experiment that ran 2011-20 and involved more than 200 scientists from 41 institutions is still being analysed
