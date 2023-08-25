Quantum mechanics: the yin and yang of photon entanglement

Researchers at the University of Ottawa, in collaboration with Danilo Zia and Fabio Sciarrino from the Sapienza University of Rome, have developed a technique to visualise the wave function of two entangled photons in real time. Illustration: Handout
