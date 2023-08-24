Then Chinese premier Deng Xiaoping and US president Jimmy Carter in Washington in January 1979. Photo: VCG/Getty Images
Then Chinese premier Deng Xiaoping and US president Jimmy Carter in Washington in January 1979. Photo: VCG/Getty Images
Oldest US-China science deal hangs in the balance as Washington seeks to ‘amend terms’

  • The US is seeking a six-month extension to landmark 1979 Science and Technology Agreement, renewed roughly every five years so far
  • Lapse in accord would hurt both countries, observers say, as critics in the US cite fears of China using the deal to further military aims

Echo Xie

Updated: 10:00pm, 24 Aug, 2023

