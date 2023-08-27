A huge anti-corruption campaign in China is set to shake up the healthcare industry. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Science
China /  Science

China’s anti-corruption campaign is shaking up healthcare. Will it spur innovation?

  • The crackdown has been called the biggest of its kind in the domestic industry
  • But experts are still unsure if it will address the systemic problems and bring tangible change

Dannie Peng
Dannie Peng

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Aug, 2023

