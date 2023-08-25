The Chinese team developed a smart projectile equipped with sensors that are shielded from electromagnetic interference, allowing them to collect better data. Photo: Naval University of Engineering
Chinese navy says it’s testing the planet’s most powerful coil gun
- Giant electromagnetic launcher can accelerate a missile-size projectile to extremely high speed in the blink of an eye
- Futuristic weapons could ‘revolutionise’ warfare through faster, more accurate and devastating attacks
The Chinese team developed a smart projectile equipped with sensors that are shielded from electromagnetic interference, allowing them to collect better data. Photo: Naval University of Engineering