Friedrich Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg will no longer accept students funded by the China Scholarship Council. Photo: Handout
German university stops accepting state-funded Chinese students and researchers over spying fears: is this a one-off or the first sign of a deeper freeze?
- Friedrich Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg told staff it has stopped taking researchers funded by the state-run China Scholarship Council
- The German government backed the move, citing espionage fears, but some academics fear more Chinese students could be targeted in future
