The breakthrough was made by the China National Nuclear Corporation’s latest version of a tokamak machine. Photo: Handout
Nuclear fusion: Chinese power firm hails step forward in quest to build ‘artificial sun’
- The China National Nuclear Corporation said it has generated a plasma current of more than 1 million amps in high-confinement mode
- Chinese research teams and other scientists around the world are trying to develop technology that will provide safe and clean energy from nuclear reactions
