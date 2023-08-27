The breakthrough was made by the China National Nuclear Corporation’s latest version of a tokamak machine. Photo: Handout
Science
China /  Science

Nuclear fusion: Chinese power firm hails step forward in quest to build ‘artificial sun’

  • The China National Nuclear Corporation said it has generated a plasma current of more than 1 million amps in high-confinement mode
  • Chinese research teams and other scientists around the world are trying to develop technology that will provide safe and clean energy from nuclear reactions

Hayley Wong
Updated: 6:00pm, 27 Aug, 2023

