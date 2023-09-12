Britain is exploring designating its genomics sector as critical national infrastructure, deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, amid pressure from lawmakers concerned at China’s activity in the field.

Genomics is the study of the genome – the complete set of DNA contained within a single cell.

A Reuters investigation in 2021 found that China’s BGI Group had developed prenatal tests in collaboration with the Chinese military and used them to collect genetic data from women around the world for research on the traits of populations.

BGI says it has never shared data for national security purposes and has never been asked to.