Those six were allegedly offered financial incentives to “change their position”.

According to the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the whistle-blower, described as a “highly credible senior-level CIA officer”, claimed that six of the seven CIA analysts that investigated Covid-19’s origins concluded that the virus likely originated from a lab in Wuhan.

The claim, made in testimony to two US House of Representatives committees, is the latest twist in the debate over whether the virus came from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan or jumped to humans from an animal host.

“According to the whistle-blower, at the end of its review, six of the seven members of the team believed the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment that Covid-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China,” representatives and committee heads Brad Wenstrup and Mike Turner wrote in a letter to CIA director William Burns.

“The whistle-blower further contends that to come to the eventual public determination of uncertainty, the other six members were given a significant monetary incentive to change their position.”

Wenstrup and Turner requested documents on the communication between the agency’s Covid-19 Discovery Team and other branches of the government, as well as the payment histories of its members.

But the head of a biosafety lab in China said the claim was part of a much-politicised debate in the United States that resurfaced from time to time, despite the World Health Organization concluding in a report that the lab-leak theory was “extremely unlikely”.

“It has become highly politicised in the US with China being a recurring target in partisan debates,” the virologist said, adding that the lab-leak theory was used as “a strategic or instrumental tool for pressuring China”.

The scientist declined to be named.

A US-based scientist involved in Covid-19 vaccine development also doubted the allegations.

“There may be political motives behind this report, but I believe the idea of using money to sway six experts’ opinions is highly unlikely to occur in America,” he said, declining to be named.

In a report declassified in June , the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that based on information up to August 2021, the intelligence community could not find direct evidence linking the pandemic with a lab accident in Wuhan.

The agencies remained divided and some with different levels of confidence over whether the pandemic started from human exposure to infected animals or in a lab.

“The Central Intelligence Agency and another agency remain unable to determine the precise origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, as both [the lab-leak and natural exposure] hypotheses rely on significant assumptions or face challenges with conflicting reporting,” the report said.

The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But Science magazine reported on Tuesday that the agency said it was committed to the “highest standards of analytic rigour, integrity, and objectivity” and “does not pay analysts to reach specific conclusions”.

“We take these allegations extremely seriously and are looking into them,” the report quoted CIA public affairs director Tammy Kupperman Thorp as saying.