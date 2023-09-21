While most papers reach their citation peak two to four years after publication, some become hot and receive recognition very quickly, seeing them cited rapidly and extensively because of their importance to a field of high current interest.

Hot papers are often measured in bimonthly periods rather than years. They need to be no more than two years old and have citations among the top 0.1 per cent in their field over the past two months.

In comparison, another indicator known as highly cited papers are based on 10 years of publication data, and refer to the top 1 per cent of papers which often lead to fundamental breakthroughs in their field.

In terms of highly cited papers, the report found China remained in second place with 57,900 papers, while the US took the lead with a total of 76,600 highly cited papers. This amounted to 41 per cent of the global total.

The report also noted a significant increase in the proportion of high-quality, high-influence papers published in domestic, rather than Western, journals.

“The impact of China’s core scientific and technological journals continues to grow, and their ability to attract high-level papers has been going up steadily,” the report said.

Last year, domestic journals published nearly 42,000 research papers with regard to national major projects and key research and development programmes, covering a wide range of disciplines including clinical medicine, agriculture, environmental sciences, electronics, communications and earth sciences, the report said.