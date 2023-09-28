Chinese scientists set record in water desalination with solar power

Yang Bo, the first author and an associate professor at Northeastern University in Liaoning province, told the Science Times on Monday that their method “set a world record” in evaporation rate.

Traditional desalination uses reverse osmosis to separate salt from seawater. To do this, water is passed through small membranes under pressure, which separate it from the other components. This is an energy-intensive process. According to the US Department of Energy, about 25 to 40 per cent of the cost of desalinated water comes from the power required to run pumps to create the osmotic pressure.

In the solar steam method, the evaporators absorb heat, turning the water into vapour and leaving behind the salt. The vapour moves to a collection space that is cooler, causing it to condense into purified water.

The scientists say their cup-shaped evaporator is able to minimise energy loss and prevent salt blockages compared to other devices used in solar steam desalination. Photo: Nature

Yang told Science Times the vapour method was “green and efficient” and did not produce any carbon emissions as it relied on sunlight rather than pressure to desalinate.

Yang said the research provided “a new direction” for desalinating seawater that could effectively deal with water shortages while saving energy through its design, according to Science Times.

Thanks to its enlarged surface area, the team’s cylindrical evaporator is able to prevent salt blockages, which is essential to improving the performance of solar steam systems, according to the paper.

The scientists added that the process not only provides a more sustainable way to desalinate seawater but could also be extended to fuel production, steam sterilisation and electricity generation.