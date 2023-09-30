China’s next multi-nation space mission is set to reveal secrets from the far side of the moon
- Chang’e 6, the next mission in China’s moon programme, is on schedule for launch in 2024, space agency says
- Spacecraft will carry science payloads and satellites from four countries, and will return more moon rocks to Earth
China will train Venezuelans to join Beijing’s moon project, says Maduro
“The past 10 lunar sampling missions in human history have been on the near side of the moon,” the CNSA said. “The far side is relatively older and is home to the Aitken Basin, one of the three major lunar landforms with valuable research potential.”
The CNSA said the aim of the mission is to discover and collect lunar samples from different regions and ages to learn more about the moon.
“To enhance international cooperation, the Chang’e 6 mission will carry payloads and satellites from four countries,” the CNSA said in its post.
They include a French-made instrument to detect the radioactive gas radon, a negative ion detector from the European Space Agency, an Italian laser corner reflector to calibrate radar systems, and Pakistan’s CubeSat, a square-shaped miniature satellite.
“China is speeding up the international lunar research station project and hopes to be joined by more international partners. [We can] expand human knowledge together and contribute to the peaceful use of space and the shared future for mankind,” the CNSA said.
As for moon rocks, the Chang’e 6 will seek to retrieve 1kg to 2kg (4.4lbs) of samples.
As you gaze up at the sky tonight, wonder at the world’s moon goddesses
That mission brought back 1.7kg of rocks and dust from Oceanus Procellarum, or the Ocean of Storms, which was formed from solidified lava after an ancient volcanic eruption.