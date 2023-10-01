South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Science
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
A Chinese research team reaches the summit of Cho Oyu, the world’s sixth-highest peak. Photo: Xinhua
ChinaScience

On the roof of the world, a Chinese team tests the extremes of environmental science

  • Researchers summit Cho Oyu, one of the planet’s highest mountains to monitor high-altitude changes and their effects on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
  • Team leader says the peak’s thick ice and snow cover make it a rich potential ecological archive
Science
Luna Sun
Luna Sunin Beijing
Why you can trust SCMP

A Chinese scientific expedition team reached the summit of Cho Oyu, the world’s sixth-highest mountain, on Sunday morning, state media reported.

“This marks the first time that [a Chinese] scientific expedition team has reached a peak above 8,000 metres (26,250 feet) other than Mount Everest, signifying that China has developed a systematic ability to conduct comprehensive scientific investigations at extremely high altitudes,” state news agency Xinhua reported.

The 18 members of the expedition team will undertake various scientific tasks at an extreme altitude, including setting up high-altitude automatic weather stations, measuring the thickness of the summit’s ice and snow, drilling ice cores, and collecting snow, ice and rock samples.

How deep is the snow on Mount Everest? A Chinese team has new answers

Cho Oyu is in the Himalayas on the border between Nepal and the Tibet autonomous region, about 30km (18½ miles) east of Mount Everest, known in China as Mount Qomolangma.

Its peak is about 8,201 metres above sea level and, as with Everest, is covered in snow year round.

Expedition commander An Baosheng said the expedition involved more than 120 scientists from four scientific teams, and aimed to uncover the effects of changes in high-altitude areas on the environment of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Some of the major questions under investigation will be the fallout from changes in the Asian water tower, and the state of ecosystems, carbon cycling, human activities and environmental safety.

01:45

Chinese researchers climb Mount Everest to install weather stations on world’s tallest peak

Chinese researchers climb Mount Everest to install weather stations on world’s tallest peak

This expedition is the first since China enacted a national law to conserve the plateau’s ecology last month.

Yao Tandong, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a leader of the expedition, said Cho Oyu had the thickest ice and snow cover of all the peaks above 8,000 metres, offering the richest potential archive of high-altitude climate change.

Yao said the Cho Oyu expedition was also important because the peak was an ideal location for conducting dynamic research on human health at extreme altitudes.

1