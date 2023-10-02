Chinese underwater explorer dives deep in hunt for oil and gas

A Chinese marine explorer is scouring new ocean depths to detect offshore oil reserves and earthquakes, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The geophysical exploration ship Haiyang Shiyou 720, or Offshore Oil 720, deployed the home-grown Haijing system to 3,000 metres (8,850 feet) below the surface in the South China Sea, CCTV reported on Sunday.

The system is towed by the ship and gathers data using 10 detection cables – each more than 8km (5 miles) long.

The data will be used to create a geological map of the seabed in the area.