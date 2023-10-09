China names new science ministry chief to help lead hi-tech self-reliance drive

A scientist specialising in atmospheric physics at the academy said Yin was an experienced administrator with the skills to promote cutting-edge technology.

Wang, 65, remains minister in a system in which the party secretary has greater authority than the minister.

“He has extensive experience in administration, such as serving as Beijing’s deputy mayor. That will benefit the ongoing scientific and technological reforms in China,” he said, declining to be named.

Born in the northwestern province of Shanxi, Yin earned a master’s degree in radiophysics from Xidian University in 1989 and worked at Taiyuan University of Technology for three years.

He then began doctoral studies at the academy’s Institute of Electronics, receiving a PhD in electromagnetic theory and microwave technology in 2005.

Yin spent almost a decade working at the institute after graduation and steadily made his way from a researcher to becoming its director.

He held senior positions with a number of major national research projects, including deputy commander of the Chang’e lunar exploration project and deputy mission commander for the Shenzhou 7 crewed mission in 2008.

He was promoted to academy vice-president in 2008 and advanced to vice-minister of science and technology in 2015, assuming responsibility for hi-tech development and international cooperation.

In 2017, Yin was appointed Beijing’s vice-mayor, earning praise from his boss, then Beijing party secretary Cai Qi, for his familiarity with scientific research and technology management.

State media reports quoted Cai as saying Yin had a broad mindset and a strong sense of reform and innovation, and played a significant role in filling gaps in China’s science and technology as well as military equipment sectors.

Yin also served as a senior government official in the city of Tianjin before returning to the academy and becoming its deputy party secretary in 2020.

The Ministry of Science and Technology plays a central role in China’s drive for technological self-reliance.

After a major overhaul announced in March, many of the ministry’s offshoots and responsibilities were handed over to other ministries with specific expertise in those areas, such as rural and social development.

The restructure enabled the ministry to focus on broader design and coordination of science and technology.

The ministry now reports directly to the party, helping to improve the party’s “centralised and unified leadership” work in the area, according to a plan released by the party’s Central Committee in March.

The ministry also remains in charge of the National Natural Science Foundation, a major domestic source of funding for basic research.

Wang, whom Yin replaces as party boss, has a doctorate in management and engineering from Tsinghua University and has held leadership positions in state-owned enterprises such as China Electronics Technology Group.

Yin joined the science ministry in 2011 and has been at the helm during some of its most challenging times, particularly since the US-led tech war started in 2018.

Wang remains minister but according to convention, the positions of party secretary and minister are usually held by the same person.