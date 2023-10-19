Xi Jinping urges more sci-tech collaboration to further belt and road ambitions

During his speech, Xi stressed the importance of “advancing scientific and technological innovation” through cooperation with other belt and road partners.

Xi unveils new belt and road action plan - as it happened

Xi unveils new belt and road action plan - as it happened

The action plan – an eight-point vision for the infrastructure scheme – includes harnessing the markets and talent of participating countries to power their technological advancement

“The cutting-edge technologies that China desires to develop the most now cannot be achieved through the Belt and Road Initiative,” a scientist from the Chinese Academy of Science, who requested not to be named, told the Post. However, he added that Xi’s new action plan could help overcome current challenges.

China is focused on applying its technology and experiences to other nations; but feedback from these markets, in return, could enhance its own technological level, the scientist said.

Over the long run, he said, as the scientific and technological capabilities of belt and road member countries develop, China could promote its own development by attracting more global talent to work there.

Xi said one part of the action plan would double the number of joint scientific laboratories between China and belt and road countries from the around 50 currently in operation over the next five years.

The laboratories specialise in areas like health, new energy and agriculture, according to a report released by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on October 10.

Among the joint laboratories, a facility in Egypt is working on water-conservation through “digital irrigation”, while a lab in Portugal is focused on space and sea research.

The Alliance of International Science Organisations (ANSO), formed to unite science institutions across belt and road countries, also has projects that connect China with partner nations.

In August, a team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) visited researchers at the Russian Academy of Sciences under an ANSO partner project on watersheds. In June, another team from CAS visited Sri Lanka’s University of Peradeniya to cooperate on an air quality monitoring project.

During his speech, Xi also mentioned continued support for young researchers from belt and road countries by allowing them to “work on short-term projects in China.” As of June, China had hosted 10,000 young scientists, according to the SCIO report.

Like China, Iran is a belt and road nation that has faced US-led sanctions that have squeezed research and development.

Parham Habibzadeh, a human geneticist at Iran’s Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, told Nature news in 2019 that broad US sanctions on Iran had impacted health and research, which were “not supposed to be their target”, and that planning scientific studies in any field seemed to be “almost impossible”.

A joint statement from China and Iran in February emphasised strengthening cooperation in science and technology in different areas including renewable energy, nuclear technology, and health science.

For China and Russia, bans on semiconductor exports from the US have throttled the development of supercomputers and advanced artificial intelligence, as well as military technologies.

The two nations are in the midst of a five-year road map that aims to develop joint research in fields like artificial intelligence, materials science, energy and space exploration, according to a China Daily report in March.

“Through extensive collaboration with countries worldwide, we can expand and enrich the demand and scenarios for China’s hi-tech products and services, which can boost their performance,” a Chinese academic who specialises in ecological governance told the Post.

As environmental problems transcend borders, deeper cooperation with neighbouring areas and nations could help to solve the issues, he said.