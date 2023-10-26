It marks China’s 12th manned mission to space and China hopes its programme will eventually involve astronauts from other countries.

Shenzhou 17 mission commander Tang Hongbo holds the record for the Chinese astronaut with the shortest interval between space missions – it has been just over two years since his last mission.

He is the first astronaut to have accomplished the feat for a second time.

Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo (right), Tang Shengjie (centre) and Jiang Xinlin are seen off at the launch centre on Thursday. The Long March 2F rocket carrying their ship took off at 11.14am. Photo: Xinhua

“I came from the countryside, and now I am a taikonaut,” Tang Hongbo said during a press conference with the astronauts on Wednesday. He said going back to the station had been his dream since he left in 2021.

He is joined by first-time space visitors Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin, former fighter pilots for the People’s Liberation Army who both joined astronaut training in 2020 in China’s third batch of recruits.

Tang Shengjie said that during training they had “mastered the technical knowledge” needed to deal with all possible challenges they might face during their six-month mission.

The Shenzhou 16 crew, which included China’s first civilian team member, arrived in Tiangong at the end of May. They are expected to return to Earth on October 31 once the Shenzhou 17 crew has taken over.

During their busy five months in space, the Shenzhou 16 crew conducted 70 experiments in various fields, broadcast lessons to people on Earth and conducted a spacewalk.

The Shenzhou 17 crew will continue to conduct experiments and will embark on a spacewalk mission to repair the station’s solar arrays which have been damaged by small space debris hitting the station.

The Tiangong space station currently consists of the Tianhe core module and science lab modules Wentian and Mengtian.

During a press conference on Wednesday announcing the launch, Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), said research was under way to further expand the station.

The station forms a T-shape but Lin said the agency planned an extended module in the future that would turn the station into a cross shape.

In the expanded section, more experiment racks would be set up to conduct scientific research, along with upgraded facilities for the astronauts, including exercise equipment to improve their quality of life.

The CMSA also planned to launch the Xuntian space telescope , Lin said. This project would co-orbit with the station and provide a field of view 300 times that of the Hubble Telescope, capable of observing deep into space.

There has been one cargo ship launch to the station this year, and another is planned next year during the Shenzhou 17 crew’s stay on board.

The latest cargo launch, the Tianzhou 6 , featured a design with a loading space and capacity 20 per cent higher than previous ships, a greater cargo space that helps reduce the frequency of cargo launches. Now one launch can support the astronauts in orbit for about a year.

Lin said exploring and using space was “exclusively for peaceful purposes and is aimed at enhancing mankind’s scientific knowledge of the universe, expanding and extending space for human activities, and promoting the sustainable development of human civilisation”.

He emphasised that since its beginning in 1992, the goal of the Chinese space programme was not to seek “hegemony in space”, but rather for “mutual benefit and common development”.

Lin said the CMSA invited any countries and regions “committed to the peaceful use of outer space” to cooperate with the programme.

“We are ready and prepared to invite astronauts from other countries to participate in China’s space station missions,” he said.