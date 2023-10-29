At the invitation of his European counterparts, Hou Jianguo, president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the world’s largest research institution, led a delegation to Germany, France, Britain and Italy to discuss collaboration and joint talent training, among other topics, according to the CAS website.

While in Germany last week, Hou met Patrick Cramer, president of the Max Planck Society. They discussed a range of issues, including the coming 50th anniversary of the partnership between the two institutions, the continuation of bilateral exploratory round table conferences and joint support for strategically prioritised projects, the CAS website said.

Hou also had a meeting with Gerald Haug, president of the German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, where it was decided that the two institutions should jointly organise the second China-Germany Symposium on Science and Future, with a focus on carbon neutrality research to help address climate change and other global challenges.

In France, Hou and Antoine Petit, president of the French National Centre for Scientific Research, renewed the collaborative framework agreement between the two organisations. They also discussed increasing collaboration in mathematics, particle physics and environmental ecology through personnel exchange, joint workshops and joint laboratories.

On Tuesday in Britain, Hou and Royal Society president Adrian Smith addressed the Fourth Policy Dialogue on Defossilising Industrial Processes, organised by CAS and the Royal Society. Both sides stressed the importance of expanding dialogue platforms for young and women scientists in China and Britain.

While in Britain, Hou also met Cambridge University vice-chancellor Deborah Prentice and Francis Crick Institute director Paul Nurse, to discuss ways to promote student exchange and collaborative research, respectively, the CAS website said.

Last month, Hou and his delegation travelled to Italy to meet Roberto Antonelli, president of the Accademia dei Lincei. They signed a memorandum of understanding on September 20, with an aim to jointly promote common scientific initiatives and strengthen relations between the Italian and Chinese scientific communities.

They agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation through mutual visits of top researchers and hosting joint workshops, seminars and symposia.

While in Italy, Hou also attended a meeting organised by the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS) in Trieste, and met science officials including Karen Seto, chairwoman of NAS’ China-US Cooperation Committee, and former NAS president Bruce Alberts.

Topics of discussion ranged from the status of Sino-US scientific and technological cooperation as well as areas and forms of future cooperation

Founded in 1949, CAS is the world’s largest research organisation with more than 100 research institutes and nearly 70,000 full-time employees. It focuses on pushing the frontiers of natural sciences and basic sciences, and has established long-term partnerships with major research institutions and universities from around the world.