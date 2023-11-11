China on alert for extreme winter weather as El Nino adds to global warming mix

Each part of the country should prepare for its own combination of extreme weather risks this winter, the China Meteorological Administration said on Saturday, with the world on track to have its hottest year on record in 2023.

“Cold air will be active periodically, while the southern region will receive more rain. The risk of compound meteorological disasters will increase,” it said.

“Predictions show the temperature in most parts of the country from this winter to next spring will be close to or higher than the same period of past years.”

02:32 July 2023 expected to be world’s hottest month in recorded history July 2023 expected to be world’s hottest month in recorded history

El Nino is a natural climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean that brings warmer sea-surface temperatures, often leading to heatwaves, droughts and floods around the world.