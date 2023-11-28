Most countries had relied on two major remote agricultural monitoring systems run by the United States and the European Union to predict the rises and falls of food prices in the global market.

CropWatch was first developed in 1998 by a team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). Originally intended for domestic use, it has now become a global initiative that is gaining popularity in many countries around the world.

The development of CropWatch enabled China to “avoid being deceived by foreign forecast information in market decisions,” the academy said in a mission statement dated in 2012.

Now recent efforts by the CropWatch team have sought to transfer the technology to developing nations.

In August, the team behind CropWatch held a workshop in Mauritius for a dozen developing nations on the implementation and progress of the system, in partnership with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Food security requires information transparency,” Wu Bingfang, head of the CropWatch team and professor at the CAS Institute of Remote Sensing and Digital Earth, told China Youth Daily last month.

Wu said he believed fluctuations in food prices are largely caused by “market speculation”, and that a lack of information impacts decisions in agricultural planning, as well as deciding on imports and exports.

Most countries do not have the technology or resources to establish their own global crop yield monitoring system.

“Accurate estimates on agricultural production are a challenge even for highly developed nations,” a UN World Food Programme (WFP) spokesperson told the South China Morning Post in an email last month.

In the pursuit of understanding agriculture, developing nations face different challenges relating to a lack of capacity to accurately analyse and estimate their production, as well as a lack of resources to implement the analyses, the WFP spokesperson said.

Linda See, a researcher for the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, told the Post in an email on November 15 that a lack of data and resources for collection and analysis, and expertise or capacity to process the data are major challenges to agricultural monitoring.

The cloud-based CropWatch system combines a wide array of indicators at a global, national and regional scale – including indicators like rainfall , crop area, land utilisation intensity, air temperature and more.

It uses satellite and ground monitoring to analyse the production and conditions of countries that account for over 80 per cent of the world’s staple grain production.

The crop monitoring that the system provides “reduces food market volatility” and is customisable to allow for nations to generate indicators based on their needs, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

In 2020, CropWatch announced a partnership with UNCTAD to “facilitate and stimulate agricultural monitoring of 14 developing countries”. This includes providing training for use of the system, as well as customising it to the specific requirements of each country.

The partnership is funded in part by the Alliance of International Science Organisations, which was founded in order to join together science partners under the Belt and Road Initiative

Monitoring global staples such as rice, pictured, as well as maize, soy and wheat is important to achieve market transparency. Photo: Xinhua

According to UNCTAD, the goal of the partnership was to overcome the challenge of a lack of tools and access to agricultural monitoring systems to help participating nations achieve the sustainable development goal of zero hunger

“The technologies that emerge in developing countries are a lot more suitable to the local conditions and the low resource settings of other developing countries,” Shamika Sirimanne, director of technology and logistics for UNCTAD, said in an interview in April.

“The CropWatch programme is a model of South-South cooperation,” Sirimanne said during her opening remarks at the workshop in August.

“Its focus on long-term sustainable implementation by participating countries and the fact that it represents a true transfer of knowledge and technology make it stand out,” she said. “This will enable [countries] to make data-driven policy decisions.”

According to the International Food Policy Research Institute, the inability to forecast a change in food prices makes it difficult for producers to respond to supply changes and for policymakers to take action.

CropWatch’s cloud-based system allows stakeholders to access the platform “without additional investments on hardware and software”, which the FAO said are the main constraints behind building up crop monitoring capacity in developing nations.

The CropWatch monitoring system helps alert countries of potential changes in food supply which may be caused by flood or drought or other issues, meaning they can make a plan ahead of time. Photo: Xinhua

It added that improving access to information is essential for calming speculations on the world food market.

Mauritius imports around 75 per cent of its food. This makes the nation vulnerable to external shocks from other nations.

For the small percentage of food that the nation produces domestically, droughts, cyclones and flooding threaten production, according to UNCTAD.

Mauritius implemented CropWatch to enhance early warning for natural disasters, and to influence how it trades based on monitoring global yield and supply.

The system “will mitigate price fluctuations due to erratic supply on the market,” and help reduce food import bills, Micheline Seenevassen Pillay, chief executive officer of the country’s food and agricultural research and extension institute, told UNCTAD.

In Mozambique, prior to CropWatch being implemented, the country relied on others to obtain its monitoring information. So CropWatch was customised to help address Mozambique’s specific needs.

When countries that need the technology learn it, they can monitor agricultural conditions according to the specific conditions of their own country Wu Bingfang

Now the country has the ability to publish monthly reports on the status of its agriculture during the rainy season, according to China Youth Daily.

“The difference between our technical service model and the existing model is that when countries that need the technology learn it, they can monitor agricultural conditions according to the specific conditions of their own country,” Wu told China Youth Daily.

The partnership with UNCTAD also includes other nations in Africa like Algeria, Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya, as well as partners in Asia like Thailand and Laos.

Wu said during a presentation in August that one of the issues with crop monitoring reports was that a lack of access to the code and underlying data meant it was hard to question results.

With CropWatch, nations can take a closer look at the information provided by creating their own analyses, as well as looking at the published and synthesised bulletins developed by stakeholders around the world.

In the first decade of CropWatch’s implementation, the centre stated that it helped predict the 2003 soybean crisis and gave early warning to relevant authorities in China.

A decade later, the CropWatch bulletin has been downloaded by stakeholders in over 160 countries, and has been recognised by global organisations as a valuable tool to achieve food security , according to the FAO.

CropWatch is a partner of the Group on Earth Observations Global Agricultural Monitoring Initiative (GEOGLAM), which was mandated by the Group of Twenty agricultural ministers in 2011.

GEOGLAM, which has national partners across the world, aims to monitor global production of maize, rice, soy and wheat, as well as provide information to improve market transparency.

“We hope that after developing countries around the world master this technology, food production information can be shared transparently and reduce distortions in the international food market,” Wu said.

While remote crop monitoring plays a major role in adapting to food security problems, the WFP spokesperson stated that it still needs to be “part of a broader package that looks to address hunger and malnutrition in all its forms”.

However, the spokesperson stated that they look to the work of CropWatch with “great interest” and look forward to collaborating with the team in the future.