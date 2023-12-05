This kind of electronic warfare is usually one-sided. But the new technology can help the little guys pack a punch, according to the researchers.

Professor Li Jianbing and his team at the PLA Strategic Support Force Information Engineering University have not said the exact size and weight of their new microwave weapon but do say that it has been custom-made to fit snugly on to all kinds of drones

“It will ‘plug and play’,” said their peer-reviewed paper in the High Power Laser and Particle Beams journal, published on November 24.

A small microwave source is often stuck with a fairly weak output and a tight working bandwidth. It needs to use semiconductor chips for power amplification, which cannot do much heavy lifting.

03:12 Xi Jinping, Joe Biden hold talks on sidelines of Apec summit to ease strained US-China ties Xi Jinping, Joe Biden hold talks on sidelines of Apec summit to ease strained US-China ties

But the researchers say this new weapon is a game-changer. It can power up to reach an ultra-wide frequency range, and it can even go toe-to-toe with bigger weapons such as professional electronic warfare aircraft

The drones can use the microwave source as a radar, too. That means they can keep an eye out for targets on the ground, in the water or even in the sky, while jamming the enemy’s radar and communication.

Cramming so many different functions into a tiny box was previously thought impossible. That is because some of the parts, like the radar transceiver and jamming devices, do not work well together when they are doing their job.

“We’re the ones who did it first, worldwide,” said Li and his collaborators from the 29th Research Institute of the China Electronics Technology Group, a major contractor for the Chinese military.

China is the king of drone production and now, the Chinese military is stirring up a fresh arms race with its cheap, nifty unmanned aircraft. It is banking on it being a game that will bankrupt its competitors.

Most Chinese military drones only perform traditional tasks such as surveillance or physical strikes. The burden of electronic warfare still rests mainly on the shoulders of manned platforms.

So the rise of a new drone force armed with powerful microwave weapons would give the Chinese military an overwhelming advantage in the South China Sea and Taiwan , according to the researchers.

The weaponised drones will be able to jam enemy radar and communications. Photo: Xinhua

“When defending our rights at sea, [the drones] can use long-distance, high-power jamming to disrupt or deceive the enemy’s versatile radars – whether on reconnaissance planes, fighters, bombers or electronic warfare craft. That way, we can deny them access beyond our maritime boundaries,” Li’s team said.

“During anti-radar fights, we can fly straight over the enemy’s radars. We can hit their early warning, surveillance and air defence control radars with close-in jamming or swarming saturation like a pack of wolves. This will shield our fighter groups or tactical missiles, giving us the upper hand in battle.”

Deep in the belly of the drone’s microwave source lies a device the team calls the travelling wave tube. It is the workhorse that gives the weapon its punch.

This tube is a vacuum where a strong beam of electrons make a spiral dance along the inner wall, spun by a whisper of a signal. Though an old technology, it packs more microwave power compared to any semiconductor-based amplifier.

Putting the travelling wave tube on a tiny drone was always seen as a pipe dream, because the device and its energy supply used up a lot of space. But the Chinese team redesigned the tube so it could fit snugly into a cramped chamber, and made it neat in a standard package for the mainstream military drone platforms.

And they flipped the script on how these tubes have been used. Ever since it was invented by Austrian physicist Rudolf Kompfner in Britain in 1942, the travelling wave tube has been used as a microwave generator. But the Chinese scientists thought, “Why not try the other way around?”

With some tweaks they turned the tube into a supersensitive antenna. It can pick up and amplify even the faintest radio signals.

This game-changing move means there is no need for a separate radar on the drone.

The Chinese defence industry and military are working closely to churn out these microwave weapons for their ever-growing drone army, according to the researchers.

And with a plan to put these weapons on hypersonic aircraft and other near-space platforms, they are looking to take China’s electronic warfare global.