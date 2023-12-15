Shipping traffic passes a lock on the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Transport authorities aim to build a digital network for the country’s higher-quality inland waterways as well as for terminals at major coastal ports. Photo: Xinhua
