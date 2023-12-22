Two of the crew ventured outside Tiangong’s Tianhe core module to access and mend the front and outer sides of the solar panels, the agency said. Mission commander Tang Hongbo rode the robotic arm to reach the damaged panels, as Tang Shengjie moved along a hand rail to provide back up and assistance.

The mission, lasting about 7½ hours, was carried out by the three-member team on Thursday, with the help of the space station’s robotic arm and ground engineers, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The third crew member, Jiang Xinlin, stayed within the core module to oversee the movements of the robotic arm.

“This extravehicular mission is of extraordinary significance and very challenging. It is real business,” Tang said.

Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the agency, had said in October that the Tiangong’s array panels had suffered minor damage from the impact of “small space debris”.

The flexible and bendable panels, also known as “wings”, can utilise the sun’s rays to help meet Tiangong’s power needs.

The Shenzhou 17 crew would “conduct the first extravehicular experimental maintenance of the space station [to repair the damage]”, Lin told an official press conference on October 25, a day before the launch of the spacecraft in what was China’s 12th manned space flight

Tiangong, a space station in low-Earth orbit, is made up of three modules – the Tianhe core module launched in 2021, and the Wentian and Mengtian experimental modules, both launched last year. All three are all equipped with two pairs of panels, covering a total area of over 800 square metres (8,611 sq ft).

“The space station will operate for more than 10 years and will inevitably be hit by space debris and micrometeors … these gigantic bendable solar panels are easily hit, so it requires very delicate maintenance to maintain stable operation,” aerospace analyst Pang Zhihao said.

The European Space Agency estimates that more than 130 million pieces of space debris are currently in orbit, including 36,500 pieces larger than 4 inches (10.2cm). As they circle the Earth faster than bullets, even the smallest fragments can cause significant damage to spacecraft.

The extravehicular maintenance task posed several challenges, including the limited time available. Ding Rui, a developer at the China Academy of Space Technology, said that it takes around 90 minutes for the Tiangong to orbit the Earth once. Of this, more than 50 minutes are spent under the rays of the sun.

Exposure to solar rays would induce the panels to produce electric currents, endangering the maintenance mission. So the crew could only work while the space station was in the Earth’s shadow.

“Although this time it was said to be experimental, we actually achieved the purpose of [extravehicular] maintenance,” Dong Nengli, deputy chief designer of China’s Manned Space Engineering Project, told state broadcaster CCTV.

He applauded the astronauts for successful completion of the mission, saying it had “laid a solid foundation for us to ensure the safe, reliable and stable operation of the space station”.

The Shenzhou-17, featuring China’s youngest ever space crew, docked at Tiangong on October 26 for a six-month stay.