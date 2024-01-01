Laboratory tests conducted on a miniaturised version of the weapon have shown its ability to operate at high power and emit electromagnetic waves across a broad frequency range.

The intricate design of a new type of electronic warfare weapon has been revealed by a group of scientists from China – and it is something military forces across the globe are keen to get their hands on.

Even if enemy radar or communication devices employ anti-jamming techniques like frequency hopping, they will still be unable to evade suppression by the weapon.

Led by Professor Jiang Weixiang of Southeast University in Nanjing, the research team published the design concepts, key algorithms and manufacturing methods of the weapon in a peer-reviewed paper featured in the November issue of the Journal of University of Electronic Science and Technology of China.

The igital array antenna of China’s new generation electronic warfare weapon designed to attack multiple targets at the same time. Photo: Southeast University

In such a battle, some less advanced nations may lose control of the electromagnetic spectrum even before losing territorial ground.

“Losing control of the electromagnetic spectrum will inevitably lead to the loss of air and sea control,” Jiang and his colleagues wrote in the paper.

“To adapt to high-intensity confrontational environments, electronic countermeasure systems must possess multifunctional, multi-target countermeasure and broadband capabilities.”

Presently, most electronic warfare equipment in use can only aim high-power, continuous suppression against targets in more or less the same direction. Notable examples include electronic warfare pods deployed on US F-15 and F-16 or Russian MiG-27 and MiG-29 fighter jets.

Only a handful of nations have acquired the new generation electronic warfare weapon technology, with Israel Aerospace Industries leading the pack with its Scorpius-SP pod. This compact device is roughly the size of an air-to-air missile and can be mounted under a fighter jet’s wing. It can identify and simultaneously suppress targets in multiple directions, including fighter jets, ground radars and even incoming missiles, according to the company. This capability shields friendly fighter jets from harm.

Israel’s Scorpius-SP pod sits under a fighter jet’s wing and can suppress targets from multiple directions. Photo: IAI ELTA

In June 2022, Israel announced that an undisclosed Asian country had acquired this “most advanced” aerial electronic warfare equipment in a multimillion-dollar deal. However, the design and technology underlying this equipment are closely guarded by Israel.

Based on the prototype images released by Jiang’s team, the technological approach taken by the Chinese scientists appears distinctly different from Israel’s. For instance, their antenna features a honeycomb-like, open-ended, waveguide structure, whereas Israel’s antenna comprises numerous sharp cones.

Modern electronic warfare systems rely on transmitting and receiving antennas composed of many individual units, each governed by a computer.

While theoretically, these units can engage distinct targets, practical applications often result in the antenna being fractured into smaller segments with limited power and narrow frequency ranges for emitting electromagnetic waves.

This approach, commonly referred to as multi-target digital array technology, has primarily been confined to radars with modest power and bandwidth demands.

However, Jiang’s team claims it has developed a novel control method that permits a structurally simple antenna array, composed of cost-effective components, to operate at maximum capacity while concurrently suppressing multiple targets in varying directions through sophisticated manipulation of the electromagnetic waves emitted by each unit.

Furthermore, the frequency of suppression can be adjusted for each target. However, there is a trade-off: the amount and complexity of numerical processing information increases exponentially with the number of targets, which can overwhelm military computer chips.

Nonetheless, the researchers have unveiled an algorithm in their research that significantly reduces the computational load, paving the way for the widespread adoption of this technology globally.

Despite its relative obscurity on the international stage, Southeast University ranks among China’s elite institutions in electronic engineering technology and maintains close ties with the country’s hi-tech industries, notably Huawei Technologies

According to data from the Southeast University website, 414 graduates from the 2022 cohort joined Huawei, outnumbering any other company.

Earlier this year, Huawei honoured 23 teachers from Southeast University who helped solve significant technical problems, more than any other Chinese university.

10:26 Yemen’s Houthi fighters behind Red Sea attacks threaten to disrupt global trade Yemen’s Houthi fighters behind Red Sea attacks threaten to disrupt global trade

Although Jiang’s team did not elaborate on why it chose to disclose this technology in the paper, the researchers underscored its “extensive application prospects” in radar, communications and electronic countermeasures.

In recent years, Chinese scientists have published many papers on cutting-edge military technologies including drones and hypersonic weapons. Some experts have attributed China’s rapidly advancing military technology to the country’s burgeoning hi-tech industry , and these new technologies can also give smaller nations’ armed forces a chance to challenge major military powers.

The Chinese government has said that it was not involved in the spreading of these technologies.