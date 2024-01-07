Chinese naval scientists say they can use other countries’ military radar to locate, track ships in new research
- Researchers say new technology can use signals from radars, warships or even early warning planes of other countries to track cargo ships
- Set-up uses simple gear such as a laptop and an antenna to disentangle the radar signals of foreign militaries, team says in recent paper
To outsiders, these signals appear as a tangled mess, and extracting valuable information from them would be like finding a needle in a haystack.
But Song’s team managed to use potentially non-friendly radar signals to detect ships going into and out of ports, an unprecedented feat.
“Our system works well for slow-moving targets at sea,” the team said. “It can track ships with ease.”
For countries like China, with vast radar networks, this might not be a game-changer. But for smaller nations or forces whose radars are destroyed or not affordable at all, this could be a lifesaver. By hijacking enemy signals, they could gain a crucial advantage with little effort.
In Yantai, the scientists chose a residential building as the base for their experiment. By the window, a receiving antenna – not much larger than a clothes-drying rack – stood ready. Connected to this antenna was an electromagnetic wave analyser, about the size of a microwave oven, which processed the signals received. These signals were then fed into an ordinary laptop for further analysis.
The set-up was simple: all the equipment could be sourced easily and transported in the boot of a car.
Moreover, they gathered vital intelligence on the direction and speed of the ships, invaluable for potential drone or missile attacks.
This meant that, in real-world scenarios, their system could harness signals from any country’s military platforms.
In their paper, Song and his colleagues shared their powerful algorithm, explaining how they used it to reverse-derive the operating parameters of a military radar from the received spectrum.
But practical applications presented their own set of hurdles. For instance, the direct signal from the radar to the receiving antenna was significantly stronger than that reflected off a ship’s hull, often masking the latter’s distinct characteristics. Both signals are crucial for accurate positioning. Also, disentangling them required a unique processing approach not typically found in standard radar stations.
Song’s team meticulously detailed these processes and precautions in the paper, along with insights on data compression and accumulation techniques that enhanced the speed and accuracy of the computer analysis.