The leak caused the spacecraft’s thrusters “to operate well beyond their expected life cycles to keep the lander from an uncontrollable tumble”, the company said.

An American private lunar lander mission frustrated by technical problems is a setback for the United States’ ambitions to return to the moon cost effectively, and might leave it behind in the moon race with China, a space policy expert said.

The probe, which could have made history by putting the US back on the moon five decades after the Apollo missions, struggled to face the sun to charge its battery, Astrobotic posted to social media platform X on Tuesday. It said there was “unfortunately, no chance of a soft landing on the moon”.

Namrata Goswami, a professor with the Thunderbird School of Global Management, Arizona State University in Phoenix, said the incident was a blow to American lunar ambition in general.

“There’s a lot of hope that with Nasa’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services, the US will be able to achieve its goal of going to the moon in a much more cost-effective way,” she said.

Peregrine is the first in a string of moon missions, established under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services Programme as a partnership between Nasa and space companies in the US. The programme encourages firms to build and fly lunar craft on which Nasa could buy cargo space for its scientific instruments.

Goswami said previous commercial moon landers – including Israel’s Beresheet in 2019 and Japan’s Hakuto-R Mission 1 last year – entered the lunar orbit but failed during the last few seconds before the soft-landing.

“However, the Peregrine ran into major hardware issues within 24 hours after launch,” she said.

Goswami said such a performance could leave the US behind in the moon race with Beijing, with China getting a number of successful lunar landings under its belt in recent years.

“Especially this year, China is going to launch the Chang’e-6 mission and bring back rock samples from the far side of the moon. It’s a big deal and has never been done before,” she said.

While the US spacecraft may soon become space junk, Goswami said it was a shame to lose its payload, including five scientific facilities from Nasa and rovers from Mexico that would have been Latin America’s first lunar mission.

“One thing Nasa could learn is when it’s a first attempt made by a commercial company, it’s probably a good idea to test out the technologies first, rather than risking losing expensive instruments,” she said.

Space culture in the US was unique in its embrace of failure , she said, adding that repeated testing was believed to be the way to succeed, as shown by SpaceX rockets

Next up, a second private moon lander under Nasa’s commercial payload programme that was built by the Texas-based company Intuitive Machines is scheduled to launch next month.

This coming mission aims to land in the Malapert A crater near the lunar south pole, which scientists believe could host water ice, a necessity for long-term settlement on the moon.