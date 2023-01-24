Where now 3 years after Wuhan?

About 10 million residents of Wuhan, where Covid-19 was first reported, endured a 76-day lockdown from January 2020 to contain the virus that causes the disease. Such responses became a key pillar of China’s zero-Covid policy, but another wave of infection hit the city three years later when the authorities pivoted to living with the virus. In a three-part series on the anniversary of the lockdown, the Post looks at why Wuhan residents now have a more critical view of the zero-Covid policy, and more.