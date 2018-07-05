Boy stabbed to death in knife attack in central China

An eight-year-old boy was killed in a knife attack in central China that also left four adults and two other children seriously wounded on Thursday, according a Chinese police social media account.

The boy died at the scene of the attack, which occurred just before 1pm in the village of Nansong village, in Longhui county, Hunan province, county police said on an official microblog.

Officers detained a 40-year-old male suspect after he fled the scene in a vehicle and police mounted a pursuit, the report said.

The suspect is a resident of a neighbouring village.

The statement did not say where the stabbing took place.

The other victims of the attack were being treated in hospital and an investigation was under way.

The attack comes one week after two children were stabbed to death outside a Shanghai primary school. Another boy and his mother were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 29-year-old man Huang Yichuan, was soon detained before formally being arrested on Monday. Police alleged Huang carried out the attack to “take revenge on society” after failing to find a job.

Eight others were summoned by police for “spreading rumours” online about the Shanghai attack, the authorities said.

Schoolchildren have been targeted in other violence in China in recent years. In April, a 28-year-old man was arrested for an attack that killed nine children and wounded at least 10 others as they returned home from a middle school in Mizhi county, Shaanxi province.

County police claimed the suspect confessed that he had been “bullied” as a child at the school, “hated” his classmates and decided to use a “dagger” to kill people on Friday.