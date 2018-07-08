Chinese passenger plane skids off runway after landing

A Chinese passenger plane has veered off the runway after landing at an airport in the north of the country, state media has reported.

The Shenzhen Airlines jet skidded after landing at Hohhot airport in the capital of Inner Mongolia on Saturday afternoon before coming to a halt on the grass besides the runway, according to a Beijing Youth Daily report later that day.

News of the accident first emerged after social media users started discussing the incident before Shenzhen Airlines confirmed the incident on its official Weibo page, adding there had been no injuries.

The plane, which departed from Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province, was carrying 124 passengers and nine crew.

Light rain had been reported in the Hohhot airport area that afternoon.

“After a normal landing in the Hohhot airport, the plane slid off when turning off the runway,” the airlines said in a statement.

The airport was closed for several hours after the incident.