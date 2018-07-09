A man in central China has been detained on suspicion of dealing in drugs, according to a local newspaper report.

The suspect, identified as a 41 year old with the family name Zhang, was spotted by an off-duty officer from the narcotics division of the Wuhan Railway Public Security Bureau while she was on a shopping trip in the city, Legal Daily reported.

The officer, surnamed Yu, became suspicious after bumping into a man and smelling what she thought was the recreational drug known as “magu”, which is made from methamphetamine and caffeine.

118 Chinese men detained for groping women on Beijing subway trains

The man apologised and walked away, but Yu was keen to investigate, so called for backup and followed him, the report said.

When three of her fellow officers arrived about 10 minutes later they apprehended the man and found him to be in possession of more than 400 magu tablets.

Beijing police break up US$48 million Fifa World Cup betting ring

Zhang was taken to a local police station and asked to provide a urine sample, which tested positive for the drug, the report said. Officers were also sent to the suspect’s home where they found another 2,000 magu tablets.

The case was passed to Wuhan police and an investigation is ongoing, it said.