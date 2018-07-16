Mercy mission leads Chinese police to theft suspect

A goodwill visit to the home of a poor family led police in eastern China to the possible solution to a long-running criminal case, according to a local media report.

Officers in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, visited the home of a man surnamed Lu earlier in the month with gifts and cash, Jiangsu Television reported on Sunday.

Lu has been bedridden for years because of severe liver disease and as a result his family has fallen on hard times, the report said.

During the visit, on July 6, one of the police officers was surprised to see several pairs of branded sports shoes in Lu’s home. When he inquired about them, Lu said they belonged to his son.

Another officer remembered that a local restaurant owner, surnamed Lou, had reported having similar shoes stolen from his premises, so he contacted him to come to Lu’s home.

“I lost three pairs of shoes, and two pairs of Nike were exactly what police found in Lu’s home,” Lou said.

Since the end of last year Lou had reported five thefts from his restaurant, of shoes, cash and bottles of spirits with a combined value of about 10,000 yuan (US$1,500), local newspaper Yangtse Evening News quoted him as saying.

In a search of Lu’s home police found three pairs of shoes, more than 20 mobile phones, several knives and a number of wallets that did not belong to him, the report said.

Officers later questioned Lu’s son, who was not named, and he confessed to stealing them, the report said.

He was placed in criminal detention pending further investigation.