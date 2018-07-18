Chinese man accused of drunken attack on children ‘told police he didn’t dare fight an adult’
Suspect detained after three children under the age of seven are attacked in the street
Related topics
A man has been detained on suspicion of getting drunk and attacking three children in southern China, a local newspaper reported.
The suspect, surnamed Wei, told police he had drunk three bottles of a Chinese spirit on Monday and was feeling violent but was too frightened to attack an adult, Guangxi Daily reported.
Wei is accused of snatching a toddler in the street in Donglan, a town in Guangxi, and throwing the boy to the ground.
Two children stabbed to death outside Shanghai primary school
He then allegedly kicked a seven-year-old girl outside a clothes shop, and assaulted a five-year-old boy in an incident captured on video.
Two of the children were treated for minor injuries while the five-year-old remains in hospital.
Wei is now under criminal detention for affray and prosecutors are investigating the case.
Last month two children were stabbed to death and a third injured in an attack outside a school in Shanghai. A 29-year-old man has been detained in that case.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Comments: