A man has been detained on suspicion of getting drunk and attacking three children in southern China, a local newspaper reported.

The suspect, surnamed Wei, told police he had drunk three bottles of a Chinese spirit on Monday and was feeling violent but was too frightened to attack an adult, Guangxi Daily reported.

Wei is accused of snatching a toddler in the street in Donglan, a town in Guangxi, and throwing the boy to the ground.

He then allegedly kicked a seven-year-old girl outside a clothes shop, and assaulted a five-year-old boy in an incident captured on video.

Two of the children were treated for minor injuries while the five-year-old remains in hospital.

Wei is now under criminal detention for affray and prosecutors are investigating the case.

Last month two children were stabbed to death and a third injured in an attack outside a school in Shanghai. A 29-year-old man has been detained in that case.