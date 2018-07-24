A teenager from east China who rode pillion on a motorbike without a helmet while wearing a T-shirt with a slogan taunting the police has been given eight days’ detention, according to an online news report.

Officers in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, apprehended the 17-year-old, identified only as Yue, on Friday after being alerted to his activities by a social media user, Thepaper.cn reported on Monday.

Yue was detained for the crime of “picking quarrels and provoking troubles”, the city’s police department was quoted as saying.

The all-purpose charge is used by authorities in China to punish everyone from petulant teenagers to human rights activists.

The slogan on Yue’s shirt read: “Stupid traffic police, come and catch me”.

In 2017, Yue was detained and had his vehicle impounded for riding his motorbike without a helmet in Jinhua, Zhejiang, the report said.

China’s road safety law stipulates that both motorcyclists and their pillions must wear helmets.

The website report did not make clear if the man riding the motorbike that carried Yue had also been charged, saying only that police were investigating the incident.