A husband has been filmed carrying his wife, who suffers from motor neurone disease, on his back up one of China’s most famous mountains.

“The world is so big and I want to take her to see it so that she will not leave with any regrets,” he said in a clip published on Pear Video on Monday.

The footage filmed on Sunday showed Wang Xiaomin, 57, descending the stairway from the summit of Huangshan with his wife strapped to his back in a harness.

Huangshan in the southeastern province of Anhui is a Unesco World Heritage Site. It is known as one of China’s 10 famous mountains and has been celebrated in art and literature over the centuries for its beautiful scenery and sunsets.

His wife, whose name was not given in the report, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease five years ago.

“I want to give her a more meaningful life,” Wang said in the video.

Because the couple do not have children, Wang is able to take his wife around the country, carrying her around scenic areas.

“I know there isn’t a big hope of her recovering from this kind of disease, so I brought her on a trip to see the world,” he said.

He said they had previously explored sites like the Potala Palace in Lhasa and Hohxil on the Tibetan plateau.

Although the couple have yet to decide on their next destination, Wang said he would continue to carry his wife along the way.

The news of Wang’s dedication follows a report earlier this month that Zhang Wei, who also suffers from motor neurone disease, had celebrated his 29th birthday by climbing Mount Hua in the northwestern province of Shaanxi with the help of a carer.