Terror threat forces Air China flight back to Paris

A Beijing-bound Air China flight was forced to return to Paris in response to a terrorist threat, the Chinese carrier said on Thursday.

The airline said on its social media account that flight CA876 returned to Paris after take-off.

All passengers and crew on board were safe, and the company would arrange another flight as soon as possible, it said.

A video purportedly taken from inside the plane after landing shows police and sniffer dogs at the scene, and passengers disembarking via a stairway.