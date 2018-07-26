Terror threat forces Air China flight back to Paris
PUBLISHED : Thursday, 26 July, 2018, 10:04pm
UPDATED : Thursday, 26 July, 2018, 10:36pm
A Beijing-bound Air China flight was forced to return to Paris in response to a terrorist threat, the Chinese carrier said on Thursday.
The airline said on its social media account that flight CA876 returned to Paris after take-off.
All passengers and crew on board were safe, and the company would arrange another flight as soon as possible, it said.
A video purportedly taken from inside the plane after landing shows police and sniffer dogs at the scene, and passengers disembarking via a stairway.
