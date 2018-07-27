A man in eastern China who took a sneaky day off work to play mobile games ended up having to answer to the police after his wife mistook him for a burglar, a local newspaper reported.

The woman, identified only by her surname Li, called the police on Tuesday morning after returning home from taking her children to school and finding the door to her flat locked from the inside and noises coming from within, Youth Times reported on Thursday.

Chinese policeman brings sick wife to station every day so he can keep an eye on her

When officers arrived at the property in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, five minutes later, Li told them she feared she was being burgled.

But when they went inside to check, the only person they found was Li’s husband, surnamed Ding, hiding in a wardrobe.

Despite Ding’s efforts to explain the situation – to the police and his wife – the officers were unimpressed at being called out for no reason and demanded to see the couple’s marriage certificate as proof of their relationship, the report said.

They also warned the couple not to file any more spurious crime reports.

Chinese dog owner must pay US$6,660 compensation to Lamborghini driver who hit her golden retriever

Ding apologised, saying he decided to take a sick day from work so he could play games, but had not expected his wife to return so soon.

When he heard her outside the door, he decided to hide in the wardrobe in the hope of escaping her wrath, the report said.