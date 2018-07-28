Chinese delivery man’s blinged-up bike breaks golden traffic rule

A Chinese delivery man aiming to emulate the country’s newly rich has been fined for spray-painting his electric bike gold and giving the vehicle a “prosperous” fake licence plate number.

Traffic police in Shanghai stopped and detained the man, identified only by his surname Chen, on Wednesday afternoon, temporarily impounding the bike, Shanghai TV news video site Kankanews.com reported.

Chinese traffic regulations prohibit motorists from altering the licence plates or colour of their electric bikes.

Every part of the bike had been coated in gold, including its seat, handlebar, dashboard and the food delivery box.

Police said the bike’s spotlights had also been changed, a Lamborghini logo stuck to the handlebars and an “A888888” licence plate attached to the front. The number eight symbolises prosperity in traditional Chinese culture.

Chen told police he paid nearly 2,000 yuan (US$295) for the bike and spent hundreds more to spray paint and modify it, according to the video.

He did so to fulfil his dream of becoming like a tuhao, China’s nouveau riche.

“I dream of becoming a rich man, but I know it’s not going to happen. So to feel good about myself, I decided to transform my vehicle into a golden one,” Chen was quoted as saying.

Police fined Chen 750 yuan and told him to restore the vehicle to its previous appearance.