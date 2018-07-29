Three injured as train derails during test run in central China

Three people were injured when their train was derailed in central China on Saturday afternoon, Chinese media reported.

Two of the victims reportedly suffered bone fractures while the other had minor injuries when half of the six-carriage train left the rails during a test run by city rail transit authorities in Wuhan, Hubei province, according to Hubei Daily.

The incident occurred in Jiangxia district as engineers tested the traction and braking system at a test site but the report gave no further details.

An investigation was under way, it said.

Meanwhile, more than 20 train services between Guangzhou and Shenzhen were cancelled on Friday afternoon because of a signal failure that lasted four hours, the Southern Metropolis News reported. The failure occurred between Changping and Dongguan stations in Guangdong province.