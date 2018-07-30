A drunk driver’s ham-fisted attempt to evade traffic police in northern China landed him in hot water after he ran into a restaurant and pretended to be a chef.

Police in Handan, Hebei province, said the motorist was driving a red car and failed to stop at a breath-test roadblock at about 1am on Friday, prompting officers to give chase, according to a report from the Handan traffic police department’s official WeChat account on Sunday.

The police soon found the car parked at a nearby food street, with the engine running and a woman seated in the vehicle, the statement said.

Officers tried to question the woman but she only shook her head repeatedly.

They then entered the only restaurant still open in the street and after scanning the room found nothing suspicious.

The officers were about to leave when the restaurant’s tattooed “chef” suddenly put down his cleaver and let out a huge sigh of relief.

They then turned around to see the man’s panicked face and uneven pieces of chopped meat.

“I’m just the chef, not the driver!” the man blurted out, before the officers had even had time to explain why they were there.

The man was confirmed as the motorist, detained and found to have a blood alcohol limit well above the legal limit.

He was also found to be driving without a licence – his had been revoked for drink-driving in 2012, the statement said.

Police said the motorist was punished but did not say how.