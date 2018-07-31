A senior official in charge of the immunisation programme in Shandong has attempted suicide amid a public outcry after 210,000 children in the province were given faulty vaccines, local media reported on Tuesday.

Song Lizhi, director of the Immunisation Management Department with the Shandong Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, is in critical condition after injecting himself with a large dose of insulin, according to China Times, a newspaper affiliated with the China Disabled Persons’ Federation.

The report came after revelations that children in the eastern province had been given ineffective vaccines supposed to protect them against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus, produced by Changchun Changsheng Bio-technology.

China’s drug regulator has also accused the company of fabricating production and inspection records relating to a rabies vaccine regularly given to infants.

As head of the immunisation department, Song had approved the company’s vaccines for use in the province.