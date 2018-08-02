A newly-purchased electric scooter exploded and caught fire in a flat in China’s capital, after it had been charging for seven hours, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

The scooter’s owner, known only by her surname Zhao, has complained to a consumers’ committee and intends to take legal action, the Beijing Morning Post reported,

A CCTV system Zhao had installed in her Beijing flat, captured the incident, on Sunday afternoon, in a 22-second video clip. It shows the scooter being charged in the living room, when there is a sudden loud bang. A man identified as Zhao’s husband, is startled by the noise and suddenly gets up from the sofa and unplugs the bike as heavy smoke pours from it.

Then he picks up his daughter and runs out of the room just before the scooter bursts into flames.

Security and property management staff were able to extinguish the fire quickly and no one was injured.

Zhao said in the report, that she bought the scooter online two weeks ago and just charged it one time before the accident happened. She said the scooter had been charging for seven hours before it exploded. The person she bought it from online had told her it needed to be charged for six to 12 hours.

She called the scooter’s seller right after the incident and was referred to Shengte, in Zhejiang province, supposedly the manufacturer of the scooter. However, a spokesperson for Shengte said the company had not yet confirmed if it was one of their scooters.

The seller of the scooter claimed it was purchased from a Shengte online shop which is advertised on the company’s official website.

The spokesperson said the company was still investigating to see if it was the manufacturer who is responsible, whether it is down to the person who sold it online, or whether it was Zhao’s improper use that led to the accident, the newspaper reported.

He said an agent from the firm’s Beijing branch had already visited Zhao’s flat.

Zhao said a man who claimed to be the spokesperson’s friend had visited her on Tuesday but left without giving her any feedback, the report said.

Zhao filed her complaint with the consumers’ committee in Zhejiang province, because that is where Shengte is based.