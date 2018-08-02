An eight-year-old girl in southwest China has died after falling from a sixth floor flat while trying to imitate a stunt from a popular children’s show, a local newspaper reported.

The child from Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, was playing with a friend and is thought to have been trying to climb down a rope after seeing a similar stunt on the cartoon Boonie Bears.

The girl’s father, surnamed Du, told Chengdu Business Daily on Wednesday that he worked at a farmer’s market near the flat.

He said he had taken the girl, nicknamed Xiao Ting, with him to the market last Thursday while her mother was sick at home, but the child got bored and went home with a friend.

The two children were playing at the flat when they reportedly locked themselves inside a bathroom. The mother, surnamed Huang, told the newspaper she could not be sure what happened next.

However, the girl is thought to have tried to climb out of the window using a rope and landed on a second-floor balcony.

When Du returned home soon afterwards he met his daughter’s friend who told him Xiao Ting had fallen from the window.

He found his daughter lying seriously injured but still conscious on the balcony and rushed her to hospital.

However, three days later she succumbed to her injuries and died.

Her death was not the first such accident caused by children copying the cartoon.

In March, a five-year-old girl in Xinjiang suffered serious injuries when she jumped from an 11th floor window holding an umbrella and landed on a fourth floor balcony.