US police are searching for a 12-year-old Chinese girl believed to have been abducted from an airport.

The Virginia State Police issued an Amber alert on Thursday evening local time for Ma Jinjing, after she went missing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport at 8.15am on Thursday local time.

Ma was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket when leaving the airport after boarding a white Infiniti SUV with a New York registration plate.

Her suspected abductor is believed to be an Asian woman with black hair, aged around 40, and wearing a black dress, a police report posted on Facebook said.

Ma had arrived in the US with a Chinese tour group on July 26, and had been sightseeing and looking at schools, authorities told The Washington Post.

She received her passport just before checking in at the airport and CCTV footage shows she left her group soon afterwards.

She met an adult woman who helped her to change out of her clothes. Together they walked to the arrivals area, disappearing out of camera view, according to the alert.

An Amber alert, short for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, is a nationwide system used in the US and 20 other countries to look for missing children.

David Huchler, chief of police for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, said before the incident occurred, the suspect was seen with a man.

Police also believe a man was driving the SUV the girl left in.

Airport and state police are also working with the National Centre for Exploited Children and were attempting to contact the Chinese embassy in Washington, Huchler said. He also urged anyone with any information about the case to contact the authorities.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to issue an official statement or responded to requests for comment.