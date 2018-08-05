Strangers united to try to cool down a black SUV after a toddler was locked in the vehicle on a sweltering day and the child’s parent refused to break a window, the Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported on Saturday.

A child was left alone in the car with the vehicle’s keys on a street in Liuyang, Hunan province, on Friday, the report said.

The child immediately locked the vehicle and the parent tried unsuccessfully for more than a quarter of an hour to explain to the toddler how to unlock the car.

With outdoor temperatures reaching 34 degrees Celsius that day, a nearby shop owner suggested breaking a window but the parent insisted on going home for the spare key, according to the report.

The shop owner then called on pedestrians to help him hose the car down to keep it cool.

The parent returned about 20 minutes later with the spare key and freed the child, who was unharmed.

There have been various reports of children being trapped and dying in vehicles and homes in the heat in recent years.