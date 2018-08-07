Urban enforcement officials, or chengguan, in southern China were threatened by a raging butcher wielding two meat cleavers who wanted to retrieve his confiscated weighing scales.

The officers were forced to stand back and called the police for help, local media reported last Saturday.

Footage of the incident showed the pork-seller in Yulin city, Guangxi province, angry with the chengguan for taking away his scales. He drove his tricycle at officers on Saturday morning while threatening them with his meat cleavers, Yulin Evening News reported.



The officials were too afraid to put up a fight. The butcher picked up his scales from their van and cycled away. They then called police for help.

Chengguan officials are regarded as a kind of parapolice, hired by the local government to carry out controversial law-enforcement action against people such as peddlers without the required permits.

It is not clear who the butcher is or where he comes from.

The urban enforcement office of Yulin city released a statement on Saturday afternoon, saying that the butcher had violated the city’s sanitation policy and had been arrested by local police.