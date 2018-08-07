A warm-hearted bakery owner in eastern China says she wants a man who broke into her shop last week to get in contact – so that she can give him a free cake.

The woman, identified by her surname Wang, told Jiangsu Television on Friday that she had initially reported the case to police after she turned up at work to find someone had forced their way in.

But after reviewing the security footage and realising nothing had been taken, she decided to drop the report.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, is seen in the security video entering the bakery in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, on Wednesday evening and going straight to the cake display counter.

He then spends some time comparing four different cakes, which he puts on the counter next to the cash register. But soon after he has made his choice, he realises the cake isn’t real – it’s a display model. The man is seen returning the cakes to the cabinet and leaving the bakery.

“It seems that he didn’t break in to steal cash, he just wanted a cake. Maybe his family is too poor [to afford to buy one],” Wang told the broadcaster.

She appealed to the man to return to her bakery, saying she would be happy to give him a free cake.

“If you really need a birthday cake for your child, please just let me know – or call us and we’ll be happy to give you a cake for free,” Wang said. “We all have difficulties sometimes but people don’t like to ask for help.”