Chinese boy, 4, dies after being knocked off his scooter by car

A four-year-old boy died over the weekend after being hit by a car while riding his scooter on a public road in southern China, local media reported.

The incident happened on Sunday as the child was playing with his mother on the road in Nanning, capital of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, Kankanews.com reported on Thursday.

The woman had apparently been feeding her son, as he rode his scooter back and to across the road, the report said.

Tragedy struck, however, when the boy emerged from between two parked cars and rode straight into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The impact knocked the child off his bike and his mother and onlookers rushed to his aid, the report said.

A local parking warden was quoted as saying that the child was still conscious when the emergency services arrived, but was complaining of pains in his stomach.

The boy was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, the report said.

Police are investigating.