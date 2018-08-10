Solar eclipse will be visible in southern China on Saturday

People in northern China will on Saturday afternoon get to experience the only solar eclipse visible to the country this year.

A partial solar eclipse visible to major parts of the northern hemisphere will start in the early hours of August 11, Greenwich Mean Time, according to US space agency Nasa.

The eclipse – the third and last the Earth will see in 2018 – will be the only solar eclipse visible in China this year, according to the Chinese Astronomical Society.

The shadow will move from Greenland, part of North America to northern Europe and northeastern Asia.

Northern China and eastern Russia will be able to view it in the afternoon local time.

People in Shanghai get to see the final part of the eclipse at sunset. From this location, it will last 11 minutes.

The partial eclipse will be a small eclipse as the moon will cover only the edge of the sun, with much of the star still visible.

It can also be seen over northern Canada, northeastern US, Greenland, Scandinavia, Siberia and some parts of central Asia, according to Nasa.

“Viewers shouldn’t look skyward at the eclipse without protective glasses,” said Shi Zhicheng, a member of the Chinese Astronomical Society. “It can cause eye damage.”

A solar eclipse is a celestial phenomenon that occurs when the moon, the sun and the Earth are aligned in a straight line. While in a lunar eclipse, the Earth comes in between the moon and the sun. If the moon is positioned between the Earth and the sun, a solar eclipse takes place.